El-Rufai Accuses Kaduna Govt Of Interfering In Corruption Trial Of Former Aides

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the administration of Governor Uba Sani of interfering in the ongoing corruption trial of two of his former aides, alleging that the government is frustrating their release from detention.

In a statement on his X account on Thursday, El-Rufai claimed that the ongoing cases against Bashir Sai’du and Jimi Lawal—who both served in his administration—have been politicized, with selective persecution aimed at his allies.

Naija News understands that the two former aides are facing corruption charges filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

On January 21, 2025, the Federal High Court in Kaduna granted bail to Lawal, who served as a senior adviser, and three others arraigned for fraud and other financial crimes.

However, El-Rufai alleged that the Kaduna State government has ensured that only his loyalists are facing prosecution, while those who have aligned with Governor Sani’s administration remain untouched.

“For an explicit understanding on the scenario, it must be understood that since early 2024, numerous individuals who served under the El-Rufai administration have been selectively summoned and questioned by anti-corruption agencies,” he wrote.

He further stated, “Several others have seemingly escaped scrutiny due to their current positions within the Senator Uba Sani-led Kaduna State Government or at the national level. This selective approach raises concerns regarding the impartiality of the process.”

Claims Of Political Persecution

El-Rufai alleged that Sai’du was illegally abducted on December 31, 2024, by armed police officers on Governor Uba Sani’s orders and swiftly taken to a magistrate court in Rigasa, where he was remanded in Kaduna Prison until January 21, 2025.

“Both Bashir Sai’du and Jimi Lawal were later brought before the Federal High Court in Kaduna, facing charges filed by the ICPC. Additionally, the Uba Sani government filed another case against Sai’du at the State High Court,” he said.

KADGIS Accused Of Blocking Bail Release

Despite being granted bail with strict conditions, El-Rufai accused the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) of deliberately blocking the verification of certificates of occupancy (C-of-O)—a required condition for their release.

He said, “In a surprising turn of events, KADGIS abruptly suspended verification services for C-of-O following the grant of bail. This development has impeded the lawful restoration of liberty of Bashir and Jimi.”

According to him, the suspension constitutes a violation of court orders, as the Court Registry had sent multiple reminders to KADGIS officials, which were ignored.

The former governor also alleged that despite meeting the bail conditions, a judge designated to sign the release order—in the absence of Justice Aikawa, who had traveled—has refused to do so.

“This apparent defiance raises suspicions of interference from higher authorities or political pressure,” El-Rufai claimed.