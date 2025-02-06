Egbetokun Issues Fresh Directive, Orders Police Officers Sacked By PSC To Remain In Office

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reportedly ordered all police officers affected by the recent retirement directive from the Police Service Commission (PSC) to remain in office.

Naija News understands Egbetokun told the affected officers to maintain status quo and await further directives.

It would be recalled that the Police Service Commission (PSC) had mandated the immediate retirement of all senior police officers who have exceeded 35 years of service or are over 60 years of age.

This directive comes amid debates surrounding the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who recently turned 60.

In a statement issued on Friday, PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, revealed that the commission reviewed its 2017 policy, which previously allowed officers to use their enlistment date instead of their initial appointment date.

The PSC has now reversed this decision, aligning with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement once an officer reaches either 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

He further explained that the commission reconsidered its 2017 stance after determining it was inconsistent with public service regulations regarding length of service and retirement.

However, according to Vanguard, a wireless message from the office of the Force Secretary, stated that the IGP has issued a counter-directive.

The wireless message said Egbetokun “strongly directs all officers affected by the PSC’s directive to stay action, pending further instruction.” Officers were told to comply strictly with this order.”

Meanwhile, the PSC has also stated that its directive does not affect the IGP as it doesn’t have the constitutional powers to remove Egbetokun from office.