Edo State Assembly Should Prioritize Public Interest, Reinstate Elected Council Chairmen – Shaibu’s Ex-Aide

The former Senior Special Assistant on Media to Edo State’s ex-Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Benjamin Atu, has called on the State House of Assembly to earn lasting recognition by reinstating the elected Council Chairmen.

Atu urged the legislature to set a standard for learning, patriotism, and integrity by upholding the rule of law, which is vital to the foundation of democratic systems.

Reacting to the withdrawal of the Speaker, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, and the State House of Assembly from a legal suit involving the Council Chairmen, Atu praised the Speaker and Assembly for standing firm in defense of the masses, rejecting any alignment with powerful figures who may disregard the consequences of their actions after their tenure.

This development follows the controversial sacking of the elected Council Chairmen by Governor Monday Okpebholo in December, just after his assumption of office in November.

The decision has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics arguing that it undermines democracy, as the Constitution and a Supreme Court ruling override local laws and actions.

Atu stated that, despite intervention from the Attorney General of the Federation and various court rulings reversing the suspension of the 18 local government chairmen, Governor Okpebholo continues to defy court orders, exacerbating the difficulties of the grassroots population.

Furthermore, a legal suit filed by the acting chairmen to dismiss a High Court ruling that prevented banks from recognizing them was met with resistance.

The Edo State House of Assembly and Speaker Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku distanced themselves from the suit, denying any knowledge of it.

A recent lawsuit filed by the acting Chairmen sought to dismiss a High Court ruling that prevented banks from recognizing them.

However, the State House of Assembly and Speaker distanced themselves from the suit, confirming through their legal representative that they had not authorized any legal action in this regard.

The Speaker also demanded a formal apology from the acting Chairmen for the damage caused to the Assembly’s reputation.

In response to the suit, the court ruled to remove the names of the Edo State House of Assembly and the Speaker from the case.

Atu dismissed the legal case as futile, reiterating that the Supreme Court has made it clear that elected Chairmen cannot be removed under state or local government laws.

He called on the State House of Assembly to prioritize public interest and reinstate the suspended Chairmen, allowing them to continue working for the development of their communities.

Atu also reminded politicians to exercise caution in their actions, as those they oppose today could become allies in the future, while urging the legislature to honor its duty and act in the best interest of the public.