Ebonyi Teachers Commence Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has announced an indefinite strike across seven local government areas due to the failure to pay monthly salaries.

The local government areas impacted include Ebonyi, Edda, Ezza South, Ezza North, Ivo, Ishielu, and Ohaukwu.

Naija News reports that the union expressed concerns regarding the non-payment of salaries for over three months for teachers in these regions.

This information was shared in a statement issued by the union’s secretary, Bassey Asuquo, and provided to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Thursday.

The union emphasized that the local government chairmen’s inability to fulfil their financial responsibilities to its members is unacceptable and pledged to continue their strike until their demands are addressed.

The statement reads: “Sequel to our earlier notice on mobilisation for industrial strike action, we have thoroughly reviewed the compliance of local government chairmen regarding the clearance of our members’ salaries.

“As of the close of work today (Wednesday), February 5, 2025, we acknowledge that certain local government areas have cleared the salaries of our members.

“However, we regret to inform you that several local government chairmen have failed to clear the backlog of our members’ outstanding salaries.

“On this note, all our state and branch officers in the affected local government areas are instructed to adhere strictly to this directive and ensure the immediate enforcement of the strike action from 12:00am on Thursday 6th of February, 2025.

“This includes organizing and maintaining solidarity picket lines and monitoring the Compliance of the strike action across the affected localities.

“We call on all members to remain steadfast and continue their support for the strike action.”

The teachers’ compliance with the ongoing strike has paralyzed teaching and learning in public schools in the affected local government areas of the state.