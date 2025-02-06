Daddy Freeze Confirms Tinubu Minister’s Claim That Patients From UK, USA Seek Medical Attention In Nigeria

Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has backed the claims of Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, that citizens from the UK, USA, and West Africa are increasingly choosing Nigeria for high-quality healthcare services.

Naija News reported that in a statement to journalists following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu, Pate highlighted the growing influx of international patients seeking medical care in Nigeria.

People are now beginning to come from the subregion, and even from faraway places like the UK and the US, to receive quality healthcare in Nigeria.

“Despite the challenges we face, significant progress is being made, and the transformation promised by President Tinubu is already taking shape,” Pate said.

The minister highlighted that the federal government has approved several contracts to equip key tertiary health facilities.

These include a N12 billion approval for the acquisition of advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) equipment for six major health institutions.

Many Nigerians doubted Pate’s claims, but Daddy Freeze, while reacting to the story via the comment section of an Instagram blog, confirmed the statement was true.

Daddy Freeze said that he knows about thirty people who have travelled from the UK, Canada, and the US to Nigeria to seek medical attention in the last two years.

He said they came in for various reasons ranging from long waiting lists to costly private alternatives.

He wrote, “In the last 2 years, I personally known at least 30 people that came to Nigeria from UK, USA and especially Canada for medical treatment. The issues raised where unbelievably long waiting lists and costly private alternatives, this is true.”