Colombian President Pushes For Legal Cocaine, Insists It’s No More Harmful Than Whisky

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has sparked controversy by advocating for the legalisation of cocaine, arguing that the drug is no more harmful than whisky.

Speaking during a live government meeting, Petro claimed that cocaine’s illegality is rooted in its Latin American origins rather than its actual effects.

He suggested that global legalisation could dismantle the drug trade, much like how wine is regulated.

His remarks come as Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, continues to grapple with drug trafficking and rising production levels.

As the world’s largest producer and exporter of cocaine, with significant shipments primarily going to the United States and Europe, Colombia has long been at the forefront of the global battle against drug trafficking.

During a six-hour televised ministerial session, Petro, a left-wing leader, argued that the reason cocaine is illegal is not based on its harmfulness compared to other substances like whisky but because of its production in Latin America.

“Cocaine is illegal because it is made in Latin America, not because it is worse than whisky,” he stated. He also pointed out that scientific research has shown no greater danger in cocaine than in alcohol.

Petro went further, suggesting that legalising cocaine globally could effectively dismantle the drug trade.

He proposed, “If you want peace, you have to dismantle the business of drug trafficking,” adding that legalisation would make cocaine as easily accessible as wine.

The Colombian president also highlighted the growing issue of fentanyl, a powerful opioid that has been linked to around 75,000 deaths annually in the United States.

He noted that fentanyl is not produced in Colombia, emphasizing that it was created by pharmaceutical companies in North America, which has led to widespread addiction.

Since taking office in 2022, Petro has sought to broker peace with armed groups involved in drug trafficking, aiming to end decades of conflict fueled by the illegal drug trade.

According to AFP, recent statistics from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime reveal that cocaine production in Colombia reached an all-time high in 2023, with output soaring by 53 percent to a staggering 2,600 tons.