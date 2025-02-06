Obasanjo’s Ex-ADC Jemitola Is Dead

A former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Major General Chris Jemitola (rtd), has passed away after collapsing at the IBB Golf Club on Thursday morning.

Sources close to the family confirmed to The Whistler that he was immediately taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Jemitola served as Obasanjo’s ADC from 2003 to 2007 while holding the rank of colonel.

His distinguished military career saw him rise to the position of Director of Defence Information before serving as Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in Brazil.

In 2014, he attained the rank of Major General and later held the position of Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) in the Nigerian Army before retiring from active service.

Following his retirement, Jemitola ventured into the private sector, taking up the role of Senior Advisor for Military Communications at Pinnacle Communications Limited in 2019.

His family has yet to issue an official statement regarding his passing.