Breaking: Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker, Justice Azuka Found Dead At 2nd Niger Bridge

The decomposing body of a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka, has been found at the 2nd Niger Bridge by a combined security team.

Naija News reports that gunmen reportedly abducted Azuka on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, while returning home on Ugwunaobankpa Road in Inland Town, Onitsha.

The abducted lawmaker, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), had regained his mandate after a court ruling ousted the previous winner, Hon. Douglas Egbuna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was initially declared the winner of the 2023 election.

Sadly, a few days after the court ruling, Azuka was kidnapped at gunpoint in a swift operation that lasted less than five minutes on Ugwunaobankpa Road.

A security source who confirmed the discovery of the lawmaker’s corpse to SaharaReporters said the culprits were arrested on Wednesday night, and the operatives were taken to where the corpse was dumped.

The source said, “We have arrested the culprits that kidnapped and killed him. They were arrested very late last (Wednesday) night, and they now went and showed the security men where they dumped the corpse.

“It is sad and tragic. What a huge loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen. Our condolences and heart-felt sympathy to his family, traditional ruler of Onitsha, Obi of Onitsha, Dr Alfred Achebe and the entire people of Onitsha North Constituency 1.

“Two nights ago, on Tuesday, kidnappers had a field day along Awka Road in the centre of Onitsha, firing several gunshots during an attempted abduction.”

At the time of filing this report, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has yet to issue any statement on the latest development.