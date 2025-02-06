Bandits Abduct Former NYSC DG In Katsina

Armed bandits have reportedly kidnapped Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (retd.), former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Naija News reports that Tsiga’s abduction was carried out during an attack in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, in the early hours of Thursday.

The assailants also killed one person and abducted at least nine others, while ransacking several homes and carting away valuables.

According to The PUNCH, eyewitness reports indicate that the bandits stormed the community around 12:30 a.m., firing gunshots indiscriminately to instill fear and prevent resistance from residents.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, were unsuccessful, as he responded via SMS, stating that he “can’t talk now.”

Security agencies are expected to launch an investigation and a possible rescue operation for the abducted individuals.