‘Be Patient With Tinubu’ – Wike Begs As G-5 Visits Makinde

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to remain patient with the government as it implements policies aimed at addressing economic challenges.

Wike made this appeal on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State, while leading members of the G-5 and other political associates on a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde following the death of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde, who passed away on January 24, 2025, at the age of 65.

Accompanying Wike were former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), along with Senators Sandy Onor, Philip Aduda, Olaka Nwogu, Mao Ohuabunwa, and Chibudom Nwuche, among others.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians, Wike insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s policies were designed to improve the country’s economic situation in the long run.

“I have always told people to be patient with this government. This country has faced significant challenges in the past, and it’s essential to recognize the progress we’ve made.

“Nigerians often forget where we were and the efforts being put in place to improve our situation.

“We have to give it time. It’s not like a miracle. The policies Mr. President is implementing will have some effects, and people will feel them, but in the end, we will achieve what we want to achieve,”Wike said.

He assured Nigerians that despite the current hardship, better days lie ahead.

“Although we may have to endure some hardships now, we should not panic. Mr. President genuinely cares for our country, and I assure you that better days are ahead,” he added.

During the visit, Wike extended his condolences to the Makinde family, emphasizing the importance of unity in difficult times.

“In this moment of profound loss, we are here to offer our love and solidarity.

“We stand by our brother, Makinde, in this trying time. Losing a loved one is never easy, and we want to assure him that he is not alone,” he stated.

On the same day, Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, led a delegation to also commiserate with Makinde.

The delegation included former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other PDP leaders.

Makinde Expresses Gratitude

In his response, Governor Makinde expressed appreciation for the support and solidarity shown by Wike, Bode George, and their delegations.

He urged them to reflect on the importance of prioritizing physical wellness, especially for those in public office, citing his brother’s passing as a reminder of life’s unpredictability.