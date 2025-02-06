Azuka’s Assassination: You Have Lost The Will Power To Enforce Law And Sanity – LP Slams Soludo

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed dismay over the discovery of the decomposing body of one its lawmaker in Anambra State, Justice Azuka.

Naija News reports that the LP lawmaker, who represented Onitsha 1 North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly was abducted on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 by gunmen while returning home on Ugwunaobankpa Road in Inland Town, Onitsha of the state.

However, a statement by the Nigerian police revealed that the deceased decomposing body was discovered around the 2nd Niger Bridge on Wednesday,

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the LP berated the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo for failing to deal with the insecurity situation in the state.

The Labour Party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Obiora Ifoh, on Thursday said it is “traumatized by this death and that of other deaths that have become a daily occurrence in Anambra State.

The statement reads, “Anambra has fully assumed the state of war, where life has suddenly become nasty, brutish and short because the present leadership has completely lost the will-power to enforce law and sanity.

“We are pained because not long ago, the Labour Party candidate in the last governorship election in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimelo was abducted while campaigning and as we speak, his whereabouts are still unknown.

“Neither the security agencies nor the government could account for his disappearance and his family is left traumatized.

“The whole essence of a government is to provide security and well-being for the people; that constitutional provision is lacking in Anambra State at present.

“It is unbelievable and unspeakable that a personality as high as a legislator could be abducted for over a month and the government was incapable of rescuing him.

“Though, information has it that the police has made arrests of some suspects, we are however calling for a proper and deeper investigation to unravel the real culprits.

“We are not by any way suggesting a political motive. That would be left for the security agencies to determine, however, we are not unmindful of the circumstances that led to his regaining his mandate after a court ruling ousted the previous winner, from another party who was initially declared the winner of the 2023 election.

“We are therefore calling on all our party members in Anambra State to maintain peace and allow the security agencies to diligently carry out their duties.

“We also encourage them not to be dampened by this unfortunate incident but rather remain focused on the activities ahead.”