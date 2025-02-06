As A Student I Never Had The Luxury Of Staying In The University’s Main Campus – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has opened up on the travails he faced as a student at the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

According to the lawmaker, he never had the privilege of staying on the main campus, where there was constant electricity. Instead, he chose to stay in Malabo, battling the mosquitoes.

Akpabio disclosed this during a courtesy visit from UNICAL’s management and alumni, who invited him to the university’s 50th anniversary.

Akpabio described the university’s 50th anniversary as a significant milestone and expressed his excitement to be part of it. He emphasized the importance of supporting the university and vowed to assist with the event’s activities where possible.

Akpabio said,“As Speaker of the Student Parliament, I fought for the interests of the students. I never had the luxury of staying on the main campus with constant electricity. Instead, I chose Malabo, with all the mosquitoes.

“It’s a joy to be alive to see the University at 50, and it’s a great honour to be invited to join you for this occasion. This visit will lead to an uncommon transformation of the university beyond 50.”