APC Chieftain Oki Calls For End To Lagos Speakership Controversy

A former Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Oki, has urged the party leadership to halt the ongoing media battles surrounding the impeachment of former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Oki warned that the continued controversies and internal discord could pose a serious threat to the stability of the party and divert attention from governance and the delivery of democracy’s dividends to Lagos residents.

In a letter addressed to the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos, led by Tajudeen Olusi, Oki stressed the need to move past the crisis and focus on the party’s core responsibilities.

The letter, titled “Re: Lagos Speakership: It’s Time to Stop All Shenanigans Surrounding the Change in Leadership Saga”, urged the party’s leadership to reconsider the implications of prolonging the controversy.

“I urge you to consider the implications of prolonging this discord. Let us not allow our internal disagreements to overshadow the greater goal of serving the people of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The strength of our party lies in our ability to adapt, listen, and unite for the common good,” Oki stated.

Oki acknowledged that Obasa’s removal may have come as a surprise to many party leaders and members, but insisted that the decision had already been made and should be accepted.

He said, “It is important to acknowledge that perhaps there were missteps in engaging with party leadership before this decision.

“However, we must recognize that the decision has been made, and it stands as a fait accompli.”

He appealed to the GAC’s leadership to allow the Lagos State House of Assembly to operate independently, rather than allowing the speakership crisis to further polarize the party.

Oki further stated, “In light of this, I appeal to your compassion and wisdom to allow the legislature the independence it deserves. We must not allow this situation to further polarize our party, which is already grappling with internal cohesion.”

Naija News reports that Oki said the decision to remove Obasa and replace him with Mojisola Meranda has gained support across different sectors in the state, including traditional rulers, civil society groups, and human rights organizations.

He said, “It is crucial to recognize that the decision made by the Lagos legislature has garnered significant support from various sectors of the society, including traditional, social, and human rights communities.”