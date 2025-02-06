‘Anthony Joshua Not Planning To Fight Martin Bakole In Africa’

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua’s camp has denied circulating reports of a potential heavyweight clash with Martin Bakole set to take place in Africa, clarifying that there have been no discussions regarding this matchup.

In an interview with BoxNation, boxing journalist Gareth A. Davis shed light on the situation, stating that Anthony Joshua’s team has not engaged in any conversations about the fight.

This comes in response to claims made by Bakole’s promoter, Ben-Shalom, who had boldly stated that the deal was “done” for a bout in Congo. “From what I’m hearing on Anthony Joshua’s side, there hasn’t even been a conversation about this fight,” Davis revealed, suggesting that Bakole and his team might be attempting to create momentum around the potential matchup.

Ben Shalom had earlier expressed his confidence in the alleged proposed fight, saying, “The promoter of Martin Bakole, that’s what I want to be known as. He’s the number one heavyweight in the world. It’s done. I’m hearing he’s signed, and we’re off to the Congo.”

Anthony Joshua, a prominent figure in the boxing world, has remained inactive since his fifth-round knockout defeat to IBF world champion Daniel Dubois in September of last year.

Looking ahead, he had originally aimed for a high-profile showdown with Tyson Fury this year, but those plans were derailed when Fury announced his retirement at the beginning of 2025.

Meanwhile, Matchroom CEO Frank Smith shared with BetFred that Joshua is expected to make his return to the ring by summer, while promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed they are exploring various fight options to revive Joshua’s career.

On the other hand, Bakole is currently preparing for a significant IBF eliminator bout against Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba, having achieved impressive stoppage victories over seasoned opponents such as Carlos Takam and the highly-rated American Jared Anderson in his last two outings.

Should the proposed bout against Joshua proceed, it would be a monumental event for the sport in Africa, with the potential venue being the same stadium that famously hosted the legendary ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman 51 years ago.