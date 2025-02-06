Anambra Governorship Poll: APC Pegs Nomination Form At ₦50 Million, Releases Screening Schedules

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that aspirants wishing to run under the party’s banner for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State must pay ₦50 million to acquire the nomination and expression of interest forms.

Naija News reports that the governorship election in Anambra State is scheduled for November 8, 2025.

The party also unveiled a comprehensive timetable for the primary elections, detailing significant activities and dates leading up to the election.

As per the schedule signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, female candidates and individuals with disabilities will only need to pay ₦10 million for the expression of interest form, while the nomination form will be provided at no cost.

Furthermore, young politicians between 25 and 40 will benefit from a 50% reduction in the nomination form fee, although they are still required to pay for the expression of interest form.

Argungu emphasized that prospective candidates must obtain their forms at the APC national headquarters in Wuse II, Abuja, from February 10 to 25.

He clarified that the APC has released its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the governorship election following the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act, as published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

According to the timetable, nomination, expression of interest, and delegate forms will be sold from February 10 to 25, with the submission deadline set for February 26.

The screening of candidates is planned for March 7 and 8, with the results to be published on March 10.

The Delegates Congress is scheduled for April 2, followed by the primary election on April 5.

The primary election results will be ratified on April 6, and the list of nominated candidates will be submitted to the National Working Committee on April 8.

The APC campaign is set to officially launch on June 11, culminating in a grand finale on November 6, which marks the end of the campaigning period.

The APC primary election is anticipated to be fiercely contested, as numerous candidates have already expressed interest in vying for the party’s nomination.

The ₦50 million entry fee has ignited discussions among party members, with some expressing concerns that it could hinder grassroots politicians’ involvement.

As INEC has announced November 8, 2025, as the date for the Anambra governorship election, the APC is preparing for a vigorous campaign season in the southeastern region.