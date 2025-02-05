You Only Respect Laws When It Suits You – Tony Okocha Knocks Fubara

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of failing to respect laws.

He claimed that the governor only respect laws when it suits him and when it does not, he ignores them.

Naija News reports that Okocha, while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, wondered why a State High Court would take a decision on the state chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when the matter was still before the Court of Appeal.

He said: “The governor does not respect laws. He respects laws when it suits him and when it does not suit him, he doesn’t respect. I don’t know that system; nobody has taught that system in Political Science. They only tell me that the laws are sacrosanct and must be obeyed.

“I don’t know about any theory that had told me that when a matter is in your interest, it is in your favour, you will like but when it is not in your favour, you will condemn. I don’t know about that.

“I am hearing that a High Court, having no regard of the Court of Appeal where a matter is subsisting, had gone ahead to say it has ousted the Chairman of PDP in Rivers State. Whether the court says X or Y, the power to inaugurate a party’s state exco is vested on the party.”

The APC chairman, who said Port Harcourt, the state capital, has turned from Garden City to Garbage City, decried the lack of street lights on major roads in the city.