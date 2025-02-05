Wojciech Szczesny Named FC Barcelona’s First Choice Goalkeeper

Barcelona’s manager, Hansi Flick, has officially confirmed Wojciech Szczesny as his first-choice goalkeeper, a significant decision given the club’s recent challenges in the goalkeeping department.

In the last few weeks, Szczesny has been consistently chosen over Iñaki Peña as Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper. This shift comes after Peña had secured the number one spot following the long-term injury of Marc-André ter Stegen, who was sidelined for the entire season due to a knee ligament injury sustained last September.

During a press conference held before Barcelona’s Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Valencia, Flick stated, “Szczesny is our first goalkeeper now, it’s confirmed.

“It’s not just about Iñaki or Szczesny, but about the whole team. We always make decisions that are in the best interest of the team, and that is the approach I want to follow.”

Szczesny, a 34-year-old goalkeeper, made his La Liga debut on January 26 during a resounding 7-1 victory against Valencia, showcasing his skills and adaptability in a new league environment.

The Polish international joined Barcelona last year after a successful stint with Juventus, where he established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe. His experience and leadership on the field are expected to be pivotal as Barcelona aims for success in this season’s domestic and international campaigns.