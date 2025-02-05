Why Seyi Tinubu Invited Me To His House For Dinner – Odumodublvck

Popular Nigerian musician, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has spoken on his relationship with some celebrities.

According to Odumodublvck, the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, is his friend.

He claimed that when Tinubu invited him to his house for dinner, he did not do so because he wanted him to support his father’s presidency but because of love for his music

The rapper disclosed this in a recent episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, hosted by Adesope.

He said: “Rema is my friend. Seyi Tinubu is also my friend. Regardless of his father being the president and people throwing stones at him, he’s my friend. When he invited me to his home for dinner, he didn’t do it for me to support his dad. He did it because he loves my music. I’m a street boy. Seyi has nothing to gain from me. He’s my friend. Forget whatever society is saying.

“The same goes for Rema. Why I no go famz Rema? Who I wan go famz? Adele? Speed Darlington? Akpi is not my friend. Burna Boy is my spirit animal—Skepta too. Before I met Burna Boy, I saw him in my dream, and we were eating pounded yam. Burna Boy told me that the day I saw him was the first time he had eaten pounded yam in two years. This thing is not a joke. They think I just cap. They think I talk about Jesus because I’m a fanatic. I’m a big fan of Jesus. Anything I say, I bound here on earth and in heaven, as long as it aligns with the will of God.”