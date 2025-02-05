Why Ethan Nwaneri Is Not Allowed Into Arsenal’s Dressing Room – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained that Ethan Nwaneri is currently unable to prepare for matches in the senior dressing room due to important safeguarding regulations.

Ethan Nwaneri, 17, is having a remarkable season under Arteta’s guidance, making his first starts in both the Premier League and Champions League, as well as impressing in the Carabao Cup where he has scored in all three competitions.

According to safeguarding rules, players must be 18 or older to share a dressing room with the senior squad. As a result, Nwaneri needs to change to a different location before joining his teammates for the final team talk.

Arteta noted, “When you see Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri together, you can sense the bond and chemistry between them. For them, it must feel special to have that connection, especially considering they are still in separate dressing rooms at the training ground.

“Ethan still cannot join the senior dressing room, which is surprising. He needs to prepare elsewhere, even on match day. Having someone like Lewis-Skelly nearby, who shares that trust and confidence, is fortunate for both of them.”

On a separate note, former Chelsea star Joe Cole offered some friendly advice to Myles Lewis-Skelly regarding his celebration after scoring against Manchester City.

Following Arsenal’s impressive 5-1 victory over City, where players like Martin Ødegaard, Thomas Partey, Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, and Ethan Nwaneri all found the net, Cole pointed out that Erling Haaland might take notice of such celebrations.

Cole commented on The Dressing Room Podcast, “Arsenal players express a lot of joy when they win, and that passion comes from Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff. I really admire Myles Lewis-Kelly’s talent and competitive spirit, but imitating Haaland’s celebration was quite bold. He knew what he was doing.

“There’s an admirable fierceness to the Arsenal team, reminiscent of our Chelsea days. However, it’s important to remember that excessive celebration can provoke reactions. Haaland, undoubtedly, will be motivated to make an impact in future encounters with Arsenal.”