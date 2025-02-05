West African Nations Seek To Rejoin ECOWAS After Withdrawal – Presidency

One or two of the three West African countries that recently withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are making efforts to reconnect with the regional bloc, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Speaking with journalists at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Dare revealed that some of the nations that exited ECOWAS are exploring opportunities to reconsider their decision within the six-month grace period provided by the regional body.

ECOWAS Exit And The Push For Reconnection

The military-led governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger had earlier announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS following tensions over their refusal to transition back to democratic rule.

Naija News recalled that the three nations formally exited at the expiration of the grace period on January 29, 2025.

However, Dare disclosed that one or two of these nations are now reaching out to ECOWAS to explore the possibility of returning before the official exit process is finalized.

“We know that the January 29 deadline has expired, and the process of their departure is almost concluded. But we also know for a fact that one or two of these countries are trying to reach back and take advantage of the six-month window,” he said.

Dare also emphasized that the upcoming African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, presents an opportunity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also serves as Chairman of ECOWAS, to hold high-level discussions on the matter.

“At the AU Summit, the Chairman of ECOWAS will have an opportunity to brief the continental body, and of course, some of these countries will also be there. So, there will be a lot of high-level and bilateral meetings,” Dare stated.

Beyond the ECOWAS developments, Dare highlighted the importance of Nigeria’s presence at the 46th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government.

He described Nigeria as a key player in the AU, with President Tinubu wielding substantial influence in shaping continental policies.

“The AU is the foremost continental body, and Nigeria plays a crucial role. Our President is a powerful voice within the AU, and as ECOWAS Chairman, he has demonstrated strong leadership, particularly in managing regional security and diplomatic challenges,” Dare stated.

One of the major highlights of the AU Summit, according to Dare, is the anticipated appointment of a Nigerian as a Commissioner on the AU Peace and Security Council—a move he described as a major diplomatic achievement for President Tinubu’s foreign policy initiatives.

“The AU Peace and Security Commission is critical, and having a Nigerian on that body is a significant milestone. It is one of the gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s foreign policy efforts,” he said.

Dare also noted the upcoming leadership transition at the African Development Bank (AfDB), stating that Nigeria’s endorsement will play a decisive role in determining the institution’s next leader.

“The AfDB presidency is a hotly contested position. A Nigerian currently holds it, and as he rounds off, another candidate will have to emerge. It will be difficult for anyone to get that position without Nigeria’s support and without President Tinubu’s endorsement,” he explained.

Dare likened the AU Summit to Africa’s United Nations General Assembly, underscoring its importance in shaping the continent’s future.

“The AU meeting is always big—it’s like Africa’s UN General Assembly. Every September, world leaders converge in New York; in the same way, the AU Summit in Addis Ababa is a key diplomatic event. President Tinubu will be leading Nigeria’s delegation, and we expect a highly productive summit,” he concluded.