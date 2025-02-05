We Must Achieve President’s 2.5mbpd Target – CDS Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said the military and stakeholders must collaborate to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s target of 2.5 million barrels per day.

Naija News reports that General Musa stated this on Tuesday, at a meeting with stakeholders in the country’s oil and gas industry, held at 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He commended the collaborative efforts that have led to a current output of 1.8 million barrels per day.

“Recently, significant strides have been made towards ramping up our oil production, as evident in our current output of over 1.8mbpd.

“This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of all stakeholders here and I commend you all,” he said.

According to him, the current output should energize all stakeholders to join hands and ensure the President’s target is achieved.

“Notwithstanding the notable achievements, much more collective effort is still required to achieve the overall intent of meeting Mr. President’s directives of a production output of over 2.5mbpd,” he stated.

The Chief of Defence Staff explained the meeting was necessitated by the need to address all challenges still affecting the oil and gas sector.

“The Defence Headquarters deemed it necessary to convene this forum in recognition of the intricate dynamics at play and the importance of effective stakeholder engagement to the sustenance of oil and gas operations in the country.

“Thus, this meeting is aimed at addressing the challenges affecting optimized oil production in the country.

“I believe that this forum will provide an invaluable opportunity for us to reflect on lessons learned, assess ongoing initiatives, and craft pragmatic pathways to success.

“Together, we can attain our shared goal of 2.5mbpd production, while ensuring that the Niger Delta region remains a beacon of resilience, opportunity, and peace for its people,” he explained.

Musa further commended the state governments of the Niger Delta region, the joint security task force and host communities for the successes recorded in the current output.