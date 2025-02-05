We Are Committed To Creating Conducive Business Environment – FG

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating an environment that promotes ease of doing business.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, said the government was leveraging innovation and technology for business growth.

He stated this on Wednesday at the Existing Foreign Direct Investors Roundtable and the launch of Nigeria’s Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) Framework, in Abuja.

Nnaji said challenges such as regulatory unpredictability, infrastructure gaps, and security concerns persist in the country’s business environment.

“The ministry is driving key initiatives to address these challenges, as highlighted by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, to improve investor confidence and create a more business-friendly Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that bold steps were being taken through deploying digital solutions that simplify compliance for businesses; promoting the adoption of innovative solutions in renewable energy, agriculture, and ICT to strengthen key growth sectors that are vital for job creation and economic diversification, and working closely with investors to identify specific challenges and co-create solutions that benefit both businesses and citizens.

“By engaging with investors to address pain points and co-develop policies that foster long-term business success, we are leveraging innovation and technology for business growth. In doing so, we contribute to building a more competitive investment climate for Nigeria,” he stated.

He explained that the launch of the Regulatory Impact Analysis Framework marked a decisive shift towards a governance approach that was transparent, evidence-based, and investor-friendly, and would ensure that new regulations undergo thorough economic and business impact assessments before implementation, preventing policy uncertainty and fostering a stable investment climate.

“Our goal is to make Nigeria a prime investment destination that is competitive, predictable, and inclusive,” he said.

He assured his Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that policies translate into real impact.

“The federal government remains unwavering in its commitment to creating an environment where investments thrive, contributing to a prosperous Nigeria.

“Through dialogue and collaboration, we will continue to work as partners in progress to achieve this shared vision,” he added.