Video: Africa Should Punish Trump With Mineral Resources – South Africa

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has called on African nations to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s funding cut threat.

Naija News reported that President Trump cut all funding to South Africa over the Exploration Act passed in the country.

Mantashe reminded Africa that the United States and the world depend on the continent’s natural resources for its development.

The South Africa Mineral Resources Minister stated this on Tuesday while addressing Trump’s funding cut threat.

South Africa-based Newzroom Afrika posted the interview on its X handle on Tuesday.

His words: “With this standing threat that, yeah, because you passed an exploration act, therefore Trump will withhold funding to South Africa. And I said, let’s not immobilize Africa, let’s withhold minerals to the U.S. That is it.

“If they don’t give us money, let’s not give them minerals. But the reality, they take our minerals, but say, why, we’re throwing funding. No, we have minerals in the continent. And therefore, we have something that we have.

“We’re not just beggars, but we must just use that endowment for our benefit as a continent. But if as a continent we are frightened, we fear everything, we are going to collapse and we’ll collapse with minerals at our doorstep. So, my appeal is that Africa is the world’s richest mining jurisdiction. And that issue is an issue that we must internalize as a continent, use it to our advantage.”