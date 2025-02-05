USAID Announces Shut Down Plans

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has shut down its website leaving behind a message announcing its exit from the global stage.

This comes as President Donald Trump continues to reduce United States global funding in line with his America first foreign policy.

Naija News visited the agency’s website on Wednesday morning. According to the message on the website, staff of USAID direct hire would be placed on administrative leave globally on Friday.

The statement stated that designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specifically designated programmes would remain active, while essential personnel expected to continue working would be communicated on Thursday.

“On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs. Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST),” it read.

For personnel outside the US, the agency would apply case-by-case exceptions on how staff would be returned to the US.

“For USAID personnel currently posted outside the United States, the Agency, in coordination with missions and the Department of State, is currently preparing a plan, in accordance with all applicable requirements and laws, under which the Agency would arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days and provide for the termination of PSC and ISC contracts that are not determined to be essential.

“The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons. For example, the Agency will consider exceptions based on the timing of dependents’ school term, personal or familial medical needs, pregnancy, and other reasons. Further guidance on how to request an exception will be forthcoming,” it added.