Trump’s Gaza Takeover Proposal Faces Backlash As UN Warns Against Forcible Deportations

The United Nations’ Rights Chief, Volker Turk, asserted on Wednesday that deporting people from occupied territories is prohibited under international law, following President Donald Trump’s controversial suggestion that the U.S. should take control of Gaza and resettle its population.

The Gaza Strip, largely devastated by a 15-month conflict that erupted after Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, remains in a fragile state.

Trump, who has claimed responsibility for brokering a ceasefire deal that came into effect last month, proposed a plan to “revamp” the area by clearing unexploded ordnance and debris while spearheading its economic recovery.

However, his proposal lacked clarity on the logistics of relocating over two million Palestinians or the specifics of governing Gaza.

In his response, Turk emphasized the importance of respecting international humanitarian and human rights laws in the reconstruction process.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasized that both Palestinians and Israelis urgently need peace and security, grounded in dignity and equality.

“It is crucial that we move towards the next phase of the ceasefire, to release all hostages and arbitrarily detained prisoners, end the war and reconstruct Gaza, with full respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

“The suffering of people in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel has been unbearable. Palestinians and Israelis need peace and security, on the basis of full dignity and equality,” Turk said in a statement.

UN’s rights Chief reiterated that international law is unequivocal.

“The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law and must be protected by all states, as the International Court of Justice recently underlined afresh.

“Any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited,” he stated.

Trump’s proposal to annex Gaza and relocate its residents was met with widespread criticism from Palestinian leaders, Middle Eastern governments, and global officials, all of whom rejected the idea on Wednesday.

The proposal was revealed by Trump during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, where it elicited audible shock from those in attendance.