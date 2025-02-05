Top Police Officer Fighting Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno, Yobe, ACP Fika Is Dead

A distinguished figure in Nigeria’s battle against Boko Haram insurgents in the northern region, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dauda Buba Fika, has sadly passed away.

Naija News learnt that ACP Fika succumbed to his ailments at the National Hospital in Abuja around 3:30 PM on Tuesday.

In a publication on Wednesday morning, a renowned security analyst, Zagazola Makama, noted via his X account that ACP Fika was instrumental in the recovery of numerous towns in Yobe and Borno states from the grip of Boko Haram insurgents.

As the Commander of Mopol 41, the deceased spearheaded joint security operations that considerably diminished the power of terrorist factions, notably facilitating the liberation of his native town, Fika, from insurgent dominance.

In 2017, he suffered gunshot wounds during an operation in Yobe State, injuries that necessitated extensive medical care until his demise.

Meanwhile, barely a week ago, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, under the Office of the National Security Advisor, reported that over 5,000 former Boko Haram fighters have successfully been reunited with their families.

According to the Centre, none of these ex-combatants have returned to the battlefield following a six-month deradicalisation programme.

Ambassador Mairo Musa Abbas, who leads the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) initiative, announced this during the second day of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum.

Speaking at the third panel discussion titled “Managing Boko Haram Exits and Demobilization of Armed Groups,” she emphasized that a coordinated strategy would assist the governors of the Lake Chad region in tackling their shared challenges.

She highlighted that the deradicalization, rehabilitation, and reintegration initiative for former Boko Haram fighters, referred to as Operation Safe Corridor, has successfully reintegrated more than 5,000 repentant individuals into society.