Tinubu Reportedly Backs Down On Lagos Speakership Crisis

Strong indications emerged on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu may have backed down on the ongoing leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly following pressure from influential political figures and concerned citizens.

This comes as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) was unable to physically meet with the President in Abuja due to his tight schedule ahead of his official visit to France.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard revealed that a high-powered delegation from the GAC travelled to Abuja on Tuesday to brief Tinubu, who is widely regarded as the political godfather of Lagos APC, on the latest developments surrounding the leadership crisis in the state’s legislature.

Naija News gathered that their visit followed an emergency meeting held on Monday at the Lagos House, Marina, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu acting as the moderator.

The meeting sought to find a resolution to the crisis triggered by the January 13 impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and his replacement with Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

Despite their efforts, the delegation was unable to meet Tinubu in person, as the President was occupied with state matters, including preparations for his visit to France and the upcoming African Union Summit in Ethiopia.

However, a telephone conversation reportedly took place, during which the status quo was maintained, effectively leaving Meranda as Speaker.

Obasa’s Removal Sparks Tensions

Obasa was impeached in absentia by 32 out of 40 lawmakers over allegations of financial misappropriation, misconduct, and high-handedness.

His removal, however, sparked mixed reactions from members of the APC leadership, GAC, and political stakeholders in the state.

The development reportedly did not sit well with Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, particularly concerning the process of Obasa’s removal and the choice of his replacement.

The GAC led by Pa Tajudeen Olusi, which is the highest decision-making organ of Lagos APC, had hoped to gain Tinubu’s final approval on the assembly’s leadership structure.

A source disclosed that the GAC’s delegation carried a signed communique from the lawmakers, affirming their decision to retain Meranda as Speaker.

However, in light of the President’s unavailability for a physical meeting, the decision was communicated over the phone, and the crisis was put to rest for now.

With Tinubu’s reported backing down, it appears that Mojisola Meranda will continue as Speaker, marking a significant shift in Lagos’ political landscape as Obasa’s chances of reinstatement dim further.