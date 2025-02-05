Tinubu Gov’t Launch Tollgate On Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi Highway

President Bola Tinubu’s government has launched a new tolling system at the Garaku Toll Station in Nasarawa State.

With this development, drivers plying the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi Highway must pay tolls ranging from ₦500 for standard cars to ₦1,600 for vehicles with multiple axles.

During the official launch of the tolling system yesterday, Minister of Works, David Umahi, stated that the revenue generated from this initiative would be allocated for the upkeep of federal roads across the country.

Naija News recalls that the China Eximbank extended a loan of $460.8 million to finance the 227.2 km road project.

Umahi, who the Minister of State represented for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, elaborated that the federal government undertook the rehabilitation and enhancement of the road utilizing a Preferential Credit Loan from the China Exim Bank.

Umahi said, “It is with great pride and optimism that I stand before you today, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as we officially launch the commencement of toll operations on our federal roads, beginning with the 227.2km Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road Corridor.

“As you are aware, the Road Corridor is a vital infrastructure route in Nigeria, serving as an essential highway for both the economic and social activities of the central and northern regions of the country.

“The Road Corridor is crucial for the economic, social, and strategic development of Nigeria. It serves as a key artery for trade, mobility, and national security while contributing to the growth of infrastructure, urbanisation, and national cohesion.

“It is to be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), rehabilitated and upgraded the road through a Preferential Credit Loan from China Exim Bank.”

He noted that the tolling operation is a pivotal step towards realising a more efficient, sustainable and well-maintained road transport system in the country.

“Today, we embark on a journey to ensure that our infrastructure is preserved for the benefit of present and future generations.

“The collection of tolls will generate much-needed revenue for the maintenance and expansion of our roads,” he said.

He further stated that “It is important to state that the Toll Order/Fee Schedule for the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Federal Highway has been gazetted as follows: Saloon Cars would be tolled for ₦500; SUVs/Jeeps ₦800; minibuses ₦1000; and multi-axle vehicles, ₦1,600.

“However, frequent road users like commercial light vehicles as defined under the Federal Highway Act would enjoy a 50 per cent discount.”

During the event, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, represented by his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for successfully completing the road project.

He also urged Nigerians to collaborate in ensuring the project’s success.

It is important to note that police, military vehicles, and certain essential service vehicles are not required to pay toll fees for using the road.

Naija News reports that the construction of the road began in 2018 under the leadership of former President Muhammadu Buhari and was finalized just prior to his departure from office in 2023.