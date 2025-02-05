Three Suspects Arrested In Imo With Human Skull, Ritual Items

The Imo State Police Command have arrested three individuals in possession of a human skull and other suspicious items along the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway.

The Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye confirmed that the suspects were detained on Monday after a joint operation between the Okigwe divisional police and the residents of Ogii community.

The three detained suspects—Patrick Okoere (29), Ifeanyichukwu Anyaemeka (28), and Chukwuemeka Onyekachi (20)—are now under investigation.

Okoye stated that one of the suspects, Patrick Okoere, claimed during questioning that his uncle had instructed him to obtain a human skull.

Okoere further revealed that he allegedly found the skull near a riverbank along the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway.

Okoere admitted that his uncle, Osunta Oko, had requested the human skull, and he claimed to have discovered it at a location known for reported kidnappings.

The police are actively searching for Osunta Oko and other potential collaborators in relation to this concerning incident.

As part of the Imo State Police Command's continued efforts to curb criminal activities in the state, operatives of Okigwe divisional headquarters, in collaboration with residents of Ogii community, on 3/02/2025, arrested three suspects found in possession of a human skull, a native hen and white garments along the Okigwe-Umuahia Express Road.

“In addition, a DNA analysis is underway to determine the identity of the skull’s owner.

“The public will be provided with further updates as the investigation unfolds.”