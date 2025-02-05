‘They Cannot Be Taken Seriously” – Anyanwu Rejects PDP BoT Decision To Recognize Ude-Okoye As National Secretary

Embattled Senator Samuel Anyanwu has rejected the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) of Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s authentic National Secretary.

Anyanwu said the decision of the BoT is, at best an advice and can’t be taken seriously. He also questioned his non-invitation to the meeting.

According to him, the matter is already in court, and the tenure of 80% of the BoT members who attended the meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja has already expired.

Naija News recalls the PDP BoT, at the end of their meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, declared Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s national secretary.

In a ten-point communique read by its chairman, Adolphus Wabara, the BoT called on the National Working Committee to inaugurate Ude-Okoye in line with Enugu court judgement.

However, Anyanwu, who is also laying claim to the position, dismissed the submission of the BoT.

“I’m a member of the BoT, I was not invited to the meeting, and neither was the National Chairman. This shows a lot. In any case, the tenure of about 80% of those at the meeting expired in October last year. They are also aware that this matter is in court. Even Chairman Wabara, who was taken to court, sent a representative. Their advice is just that—advice, and it cannot be taken seriously,” Anyanwu stated.