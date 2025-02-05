TESCOM Recruitment Portal Opens In Kwara [See How To Apply, Closing Date]

Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has declared its portal is open for the recruitment of citizens into various teaching positions.

In a statement released in Ilorin on Tuesday by the commission’s Chairman, Mallam Bello Abubakar, it was noted that the portal will become operational at midnight on Wednesday and remain open until February 14.

On how to apply for the teaching job, Abubakar encouraged interested and qualified candidates to submit their applications via the link https://tescom.kwarastate.gov.ng.

He urged applicants to thoroughly review the portal for instructions regarding the application process and to refer to the initial press statement concerning the recruitment.

Furthermore, he emphasized that individuals lacking university degrees in relevant fields should refrain from applying, as should those with NCE qualifications who do not possess university degrees.

“Applicants who meet the first-layer recruitment criteria will be invited for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) at centres closest to their local government of residence.

“After the test, successful candidates will undergo drug tests at approved NDLEA centres among other verification exercises that will precede the issuance of employment letters.

“This process, for the record, will strongly balance between qualification, competence, employability, and availability to work in the hinterlands/rural areas, where we mostly require teachers,” Abubakar said.