Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request To Sack Three INEC RECs

The Nigerian Senate has approved the request from President Bola Tinubu to sack three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The approval was given on Wednesday during plenary following a letter to the lawmakers by President Tinubu.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu had written to the Senate requesting the immediate termination of appointments of suspended Residents Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Sokoto, Adamawa and Abia States.

This was contained in a letter to the Senate read on Wednesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

The suspended RECs are Ike Uzochukwu, (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

Following the request, the lawmakers in the red chamber approved the termination of the employment of the three RECs.

Sponsor of the motion and Leader of the Senate, Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, sought the invocation of Section 157 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, saying that the law empowers the Chamber to approve the request.

He said, “Aware that the aforementioned Resident Commissioners were earlier suspended in 2023, bordering on allegations of infractions of the Electoral Act; compromise of elections and abandonment of duty without cogent reasons.”

The Senate thereafter activated the relevant provisions of the Constitution and approved the termination of the appointment of the affected Commissioners.

The President is expected to ask the red chambers to confirm nominees to fill the vacant offices in the coming days.