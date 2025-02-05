‘Sanwo-Olu Relieved As Tinubu Steps Back From Lagos Assembly Crisis’

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu can now breathe a sigh of relief as President Bola Tinubu has reportedly backed down from intervening in the lingering crisis within the Lagos State House of Assembly.

For weeks, the governor had been caught in the middle of the leadership tussle, leaving him distracted from core governance and resigning to ceremonial duties. However, with the latest development, Sanwo-Olu can now refocus on critical state matters.

Strong indications emerged on Wednesday that the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the Lagos APC, was unable to meet Tinubu in Abuja due to his busy schedule ahead of his official visit to France and the African Union Summit in Ethiopia.

Naija News reports that a high-powered delegation from the GAC had travelled to Abuja on Tuesday to brief Tinubu on the crisis sparked by the January 13 impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and his replacement with Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

Despite their efforts, the delegation failed to meet the President in person, as he was occupied with state matters. Instead, discussions were held remotely, leading to a final decision to allow the status quo to remain.

House To Resume Plenary On Thursday

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly is set to resume plenary on Thursday following weeks of political uncertainty.

“The lawmakers are expected to reconvene at 11 a.m. to discuss important state matters,” a source who spoke with Vanguard revealed.

The House had suspended sittings following intervention from the GAC and opinion leaders, but with the crisis now de-escalating, legislators are set to resume their normal legislative activities.

An insider close to the governor described Tinubu’s decision to step back from the crisis as a “huge relief” for Sanwo-Olu, who has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to restore stability.

“This is a big sigh of relief for Mr. Governor, who has been working hard to resolve the matter amicably,” the source said.