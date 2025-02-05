Protest Of State Security Corps Shows You Are Not Prepared For Governance – PDP To Okpebholo

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the mutiny of the newly inaugurated State Security Corp on the government of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The opposition argued that the protest carried out by the corps showed a significant shortcoming in the government’s preparedness for governance.

Speaking via a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, the party called on the governor to address the demands and grievances of the security corps without delay.

The statement reads, “The Edo State PDP strongly condemns the recent mutiny by members of the newly inaugurated State Security Corp under the leadership of Mr. Ibadin. This protest, which could have been prevented, highlights a significant shortcoming in the government’s preparedness for governance. It underscores a lack of effective strategies to ensure the safety and security of Edo State and its citizens, revealing a troubling level of incompetence within the current administration.

“We call on the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led State Government to address the demands and grievances of the security corps without delay. Ignoring these pressing issues not only demoralizes those charged with protecting our citizens but also exposes the entire state to heightened risks of insecurity. The lives and properties of Edo people must not be endangered due to the government’s negligence and lack of foresight.

The PDP urges Senator Okpebholo to act swiftly and decisively to restore order within the security corps, ensuring that Edo State does not become vulnerable to criminal activities. The safety of our people must be prioritized above all else.

“Mutiny is a grave issue and should not be trivialized or turned into a political spectacle.”