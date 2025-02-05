President Trump To Sign Order Barring Transgender Athletes From Participating In Women’s Sports

United States President, Donald Trump is reportedly making plans to sign an executive order that will prohibit transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

This action represents his latest initiative aimed at transgender individuals since resuming his presidency.

Naija News reports that this decision fulfils a commitment made by Trump, a Republican, before his second term, which is characterized by a far-right agenda.

According to the White House’s daily briefing, Trump will formally enact the “No Men in Women’s Sports Executive Order” during a ceremony scheduled for 3:00 PM (2000 GMT).

“Today, President Trump will deliver on his promise to PROTECT WOMEN’S SPORTS,” Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a post on X.

Kelly asserted that the order would “terminate the hazardous and inequitable involvement of men in women’s sports.”

Throughout his election campaign, Trump consistently emphasized the issue of transgender athletes, specifically criticizing Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris for her advocacy of transgender rights.

The 78-year-old billionaire has persistently targeted individuals who do not conform to traditional gender norms through a series of executive orders and other actions since resuming office on January 20.

Trump enacted an order aimed at eliminating what he referred to as “transgender ideology” from the military, effectively prohibiting transgender individuals from serving. Additionally, he issued an order to limit gender transition procedures for individuals under the age of 19.

His most recent executive order follows the passage of a bill by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in January, which imposes significant restrictions on transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Republicans have criticized Democrats on transgender matters—particularly regarding youth and sports—leading up to the 2024 election, leveraging a broader cultural conflict surrounding LGBTQ rights.

As transgender individuals—a small segment of the population—have gained increased visibility in the United States, prompting discussions about gender norms and fairness, many conservatives have united in support of women’s sports.