Premier League Confirms 13 VAR Errors Have Been Recorded This Season

The Premier League has confirmed that 13 Video Assistant Referee (VAR) errors were recorded in the first 23 matches played this season as the league makes significant strides in addressing the challenges identified so far.

Note that the 13 errors identified so far in this season’s Premier League campaign indicate a noticeable improvement from the 20 errors documented at the same stage last season.

These errors consist of four incorrect VAR interventions and nine missed interventions, as highlighted by the Key Match Incidents panel.

In light of these findings, the league has introduced a comprehensive six-point plan aimed at enhancing the accuracy, speed, and transparency of VAR decisions. A key aspect of this initiative is the potential implementation of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) before the season ends.

The Premier League Chief Football Officer, Tony Scholes, is optimistic about the progress made recently, stating, “The strides taken in the last four to six weeks have been remarkable. We are confident that we will adopt the most accurate system available.”

The proposed SAOT is designed to streamline offside decision-making without sacrificing precision, thereby minimizing interruptions during matches.

Furthermore, the Premier League plans to improve fan engagement by having referees announce VAR decisions within stadiums, potentially starting next season.

Scholes emphasized the necessity of enhancing communication with supporters, noting, “We acknowledge that VAR communication isn’t meeting expectations. We understand the need to improve it as much as we are authorized to do.”

Though optimistic, the league is also careful in its approach. There was initial hope to introduce SAOT during the October or November international windows, and there were aspirations to have it in place this season to hasten VAR decision times. League officials believe it could reduce the duration of offside checks by 31 seconds.

Scholes noted that if confidence in the technology isn’t established by the end of the current match rounds, it may be wise to postpone the introduction of SAOT until the next season. He added that the duration of VAR interventions has improved significantly this season; on average, VAR checks now take 40 seconds compared to one minute and six seconds last season.

“This technology may not improve accuracy, but it certainly enhances efficiency,” he explained. “If we’re confident that it’s ready, we should consider its introduction.”

While specific details about the nine missed interventions were not disclosed, the league has offered insights into four notable VAR errors:

1. Outtara ‘Handball’ – Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle, 25 August:

Dango Outtara celebrated what he thought was a late winner, only for the on-field referee David Coote to have the decision reversed after VAR intervention. However, chief Howard Webb discussed on Sky Sports how the VAR’s decision to overturn the goal lacked clear evidence.

2. De Ligt’s foul on Ings – West Ham 2-1 Man Utd, 27 October

Referee David Coote initially waved play on after Danny Ings fell in the penalty area. Following a VAR review, a penalty was awarded to West Ham, leading to a victory. However, Webb later stated that the penalty should not have been granted.

3. Noorgard Red Card – Brentford 0-0 Everton, 23 November

After a challenge resulted in Brentford’s Christian Noorgard catching Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the referee awarded a red card following a VAR review. An independent panel later overturned Noorgard’s suspension for serious foul play.

4. Milenkovic Goal Disallowed – Nottingham Forest 3-2 Southampton, 19 January

Nikola Milenkovic scored a header that initially put Nottingham Forest in a strong position, but further details on the disallowed goal remain to be clarified.