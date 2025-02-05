Peter Obi Makes Demands As 17 Children Die In Zamfara School Fire

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed agony over the death of 17 schoolchildren who lost their lives in a fire incident which occurred in Zamfara State.

Obi, who described the death as devastating and tragic, called for the installation of safety measures in schools.

He also demanded a thorough investigation from the Zamfara State government into the cause of the fire incident at an Almajiri school in Kaura Namoda to prevent a future occurrence of such a disaster.

As a nation, the former Anambra State Governor said Nigeria could not continue to lose its future to such preventable tragedies and, therefore, appealed to the federal and state governments to strengthen school infrastructure, enforce safety regulations, and invest in emergency response systems so children can learn in a good and secure environment.

“The heartbreaking news of the fire incident in Zamfara, which claimed the lives of 17 children and left many others injured, is deeply tragic. This remains one of devastating loss that no parent, community, or nation should ever have to endure.

“My thoughts and prayers go to the immediate families, the Zamfara State government who have lost their loved ones and those currently receiving treatment. This painful incident reinforces the urgent need to install safety measures in our schools. The state government must demand a thorough investigation into the cause of this fire and ensure that such a disaster never happens again.

“As a nation, we cannot continue to lose our children—the very future of our country—to preventable tragedies. I appeal to both federal and state authorities to strengthen school infrastructure, enforce safety regulations, and invest in emergency response systems. Our children in Nigeria deserve to learn in a good and secure environment.

“May the souls of the departed children rest in peace, and may this tragedy and pain reinforce our resolve to build a safer Nigeria that is POssible!” Obi wrote on Wednesday via his X account.