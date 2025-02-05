PDP BoT Takes Fresh Decision As Wabara Reveals ‘Real’ Cause Of Fight At National Secretariat

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, has blamed the chaos which broke out during its January 29 meeting at the party’s national secretariat on inadequate security.

Wabara, who made the submission on Wednesday, added that the PDP BoT has, therefore, resolved not to hold meetings at the party’s headquarters until security improves at the venue.

Naija News reports Wabara spoke on Wednesday at the BoT meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

He described the January incident as unfortunate and urged the PDP leadership to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of the secretariat for party affairs.

The BoT chairman said: “While we look ahead with optimism, we must also acknowledge the unfortunate incident that took place during our last board of trustees meeting.

“These incidents were largely due to inadequate security at the party headquarters. As a result and after thorough consideration, the BoT has resolved that until the security situation is effectively addressed, its subsequent meetings will be held outside of the party secretariat.

“The safety of our members and the integrity of our discussions must never be compromised.”

Wabara also stressed the need for the PDP leadership to “urgently take necessary steps to rectify this situation so that our party secretariat remains a safe and secure place for party affairs.”

PDP Remains The Preferred Party

Wabara added that despite the challenges facing the party at the moment, the PDP remains united, resilient and dedicated. He described the PDP as Nigeria’s party of choice.

“Despite the challenges we have encountered, one fact remains unshaken, the PDP is still the party of choice for Nigerians.

“Our legacy of democratic governance, economic transformation and national unity continues to resonate with the people.

“We are the party that understands the aspirations of Nigerians. A party that has always championed progress and the party that would restore hope and prosperity to our nation,” he said.