PDP Board Of Trustees Holds Emergency Meeting Over Leadership Crisis

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has convened an emergency meeting in Abuja today (Wednesday) to address the escalating leadership crisis within the party, particularly the dispute over the National Secretary position.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, with key party stakeholders expected to deliberate on recent developments and hear updates from the committee led by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki.

A reliable source within the PDP, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Punch that the BoT opted to hold the meeting at Transcorp Hilton instead of the PDP National Secretariat, citing security concerns.

Naija News understands that the meeting comes amid growing tensions between factions loyal to Samuel Anyanwu and those supporting Sunday Ude-Okoye, both of whom are laying claim to the PDP National Secretary position.

The source added that discussions will also focus on recent court rulings, including the Court of Appeal’s decision allowing Anyanwu to remain in office pending the Supreme Court’s ruling.

He stated, “The BoT will meet tomorrow (today) at 11am at Transcorp, Abuja to discuss the National Secretary crisis. The meeting will likely review the report from Turaki’s committee and consider the latest developments on the matter, especially the recent position of the PDP Governors.

“The BoT can meet anywhere, but in recent times, most of their meetings have been held at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza. However, due to last week’s incidents and the security breach, we have decided to move the meeting to a different location where most of our members will be safe and secure.”

Anyanwu confirmed that the BoT would meet but stated that he was not invited.

He said, “Yes, the BoT is meeting. I believe they did not invite me or the National Chairman, Umar Damagum.”

Similarly, Ude-Okoye confirmed that the BoT had instructed both of them to stay away from the meeting in their capacity as “National Secretaries.”

Ude-Okoye stated, “The BoT is meeting. In their last meeting, they asked both of us not to attend their meetings again until they review and resolved all issues. So, I will not violate their order.”