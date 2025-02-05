Ohanaeze President, Azuta-Mbata Speaks On His Igbo Identity

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Azuta-Mbata, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to his Igbo heritage, dismissing recent criticisms against him as baseless and borne out of misunderstanding.

Naija News reports that Azuta-Mbata made this declaration during a courtesy visit by the Opobo Elder Statesmen 4-Sim in Port Harcourt on Monday, where he reiterated his support for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his respect for the governor’s office.

Addressing criticisms leveled against him, Azuta-Mbata insisted that no amount of opposition or public outrage would make him distance himself from his Igbo roots.

He said, “Some people say they are from Benin, that their ancestry is Benin. And I say, that’s fine, let’s go there. We say that we have a relationship with the Igbo.

“I’m not going to deny my Igbo identity. Anyhow you like, talk from now till tomorrow; I’m not going to deny my ancestry. We are related. Why are you shouting me down? I bet you these things (criticisms) will just naturally die down.”

Azuta-Mbata stressed the need for political inclusivity among the Igbo, urging the people to embrace a broader political strategy to secure development and national influence.

The Ohanaeze Predident further stated, “We must operate at the highest stage of this Nigerian project. We have to be able to access the powers that be.

“We must enjoy support from another perspective. Politics is played from Abuja and not here. It’s when they finish from Abuja that they come here. I won’t say everything today. A word, they say, is enough for the wise.”

The Ohanaeze leader further downplayed the criticisms against him, stating that they stemmed from a lack of understanding. He emphasized his role as a unifier, seeking to bridge gaps and promote development.

“I see my responsibility as building bridges. We must connect our people to a much larger platform for development,” he noted.