Ogun Monarch Remanded In Prison Pending Bail Conditions

The suspended traditional ruler of Orile Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, has been remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Centre in Ogun State after failing to fulfill his bail conditions.

The spokesperson for the correctional facility, Yinka Odukoya, confirmed on Wednesday that the monarch remained in custody.

According to The Punch, Odukoya explained that Ogunjobi had not met the court’s bail requirements and would remain incarcerated until these conditions were fulfilled.

Odukoya said, “Yes, he is in our custody, which means he has been unable to meet the bail conditions granted by the court yesterday. However, as soon as he does, he will be released.”

The Ogun State Police Command had charged the suspended monarch on Tuesday, following a viral video showing him assaulting 73-year-old Abraham Areola.

The charges included conspiracy, assault, and behavior likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The charge sheet (MH2b8c/2025) specifies that the incident occurred on January 21, 2025, around 11:00 a.m. on Sojuolu Street, Ifo Magisterial District, where Ogunjobi allegedly conspired with others to assault Areola by slapping him on the face and ear.

The charges further accuse Ogunjobi of causing a public disturbance by forcing Areola to kneel and assaulting him in front of others.

The charge read: “That Abdul-Semiu ‘m’ and others at large, on 21st January 2025, at about 1100 hrs at Sojuolu Street, Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire to commit a misdemeanour, to wit: assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Abdul-Semiu ‘m’, and others now at large, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully assault one Areola Abraham by slapping him on the face and ear, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Abdul-Semiu ‘m’, and others at large, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by forcing one Areola Abraham ‘m’ to kneel down and assaulting him in public, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The accused, who appeared before Magistrate F.A. Iroko, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail, but with strict conditions—two sureties in the sum of ₦5 million each, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case has been adjourned to March 6 for a hearing.