Obasa: ‘I Am Not Certain The President Met With Them’ – Presidency Source

A Presidency source has cast doubt on reports claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a meeting with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly over the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

An unconfirmed report alleged that the meeting took place behind closed doors and was attended by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Kadri Hamzat, and the leader of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi, alongside other key stakeholders.

However, when contacted for confirmation, a Presidency source told Vanguard, “I am not sure Tinubu met with them.”

The leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly escalated on January 13, 2025, when Obasa was officially removed as Speaker. His ousting has since fueled intense political manoeuvring within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

Efforts to resolve the crisis have so far been unsuccessful, with the GAC’s emergency meeting on Tuesday ending in a deadlock.

In a bid to restore stability, the GAC—APC’s highest decision-making body in Lagos—convened an emergency meeting on Monday at the Lagos House in Marina.

The meeting, chaired by Pa Tajudeen Olusi, had in attendance 39 lawmakers, excluding Obasa. However, sources close to the discussion revealed that no final decision was reached, leaving the fate of the embattled Speaker uncertain.