Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday, 5th February, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday, 5th February 2025.

The PUNCH: Some oil marketers are beginning to change the logo of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on their filling stations, as the dealers dump the franchise deals with NNPCL due to the stiff competition in the prices of refined products in the downstream arm of the oil sector.

Vanguard: In Nigeria, an unacknowledged crisis is escalating, as young persons, especially girls, are being lured into a dangerous underground organ trade. Snared by promises of money or medical treatment, these teenagers unknowingly have their ovaries harvested and sold.

Guardian: With the palatial setting of the Presidential Villa as a backdrop, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, yesterday, praised the Federal Government’s achievements in the health sector, concluding: “People are now beginning to come from the sub-region, and even from faraway places like the United Kingdom and the United States, to receive quality healthcare in Nigeria.”

The Nation: The reintroduction of tolling on some selected expressways kicked off yesterday on the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Highway. The 227.2-kilometer road is among the nine expressways scheduled for tolling by the Federal Government.

Daily Trust: The rift between Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, escalated yesterday as both traded words over alleged moves to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Though their fallout began last year, they had largely avoided direct public confrontation until El-Rufai took a swipe at Sani for defending Tinubu, in a televised interview.

