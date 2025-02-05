Nigeria Immigration Service Appoints New PRO

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nana Nandap, has approved the appointment of Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, AS Akinlabi, as the new Service Public Relations Officer.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News signed by the Principal Staff Officer to The Comptroller General, CIS AA Aridegbe.

This appointment follows the posting of the immediate past Service Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, KT Udo, as Passport Control Officer, Akwa Ibom State Command as contained in the Senior Staff Posting Order released on 31st January, 2025.

Naija News reports that Akinlabi hails from Ibarapa Central Local Government Area, Oyo State.

He is a distinguished fellow of the Chartered Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, and a seasoned Immigration Officer with a BSc in Accounting from the University of Ilorin, and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2003 and 2015 respectively.

The new SPRO was enlisted into the Nigeria Immigration Service on 29th December 2006, and completed his Superintendent Basic Course at Immigration Training School, Kano, in December, 2007.

He also attended numerous specialised courses in Migration, Security, and Border management.

In January 2008, he was posted to the Service Headquarters where he gained extensive experience across various Directorates of the Service including Accounts and Finance, Protocol, Training and Staff Development, and Passport and other Travel Documents amongst others.

He was one of the pioneer Staff of the then newly established Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Contact Centre, where he meritoriously served and eventually became Second-in-Command (2 I/C) at the SERVICOM Unit which has direct operational nexus with public relations activities.

ACI Akinlabi has just concluded his assignment as an Immigration Attache at the Embassy of Nigeria, The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands before his appointment as the Service Public Relations Officer.

His appointment takes immediate effect and he is to deploy his wealth of experience in projecting, and sustaining the good image of the Service to the world.