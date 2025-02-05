Nigeria Belongs To Us, Not World Bank, IMF – Fintiri To Tinubu

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called on the Federal Government to reconsider its approach to economic management.

He lamented that the policies are inflicting severe hardship on Nigerians, adding that the country is currently bleeding.

Fintiri shared his reservation at the North East Zonal meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee in Bauchi,

Stressing the need for an urgent policy shift, the governor argued that the country belongs to Nigerians and not the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) or other international bodies.

He asserted that foreign-driven economic models may not be suitable for Nigeria’s unique socio-economic realities.

“Nigeria is bleeding. We are suffering. There is too much anger and the FG’s economic policy is not working,” he declared.

He warned that the continued implementation of ineffective policies would only deepen the suffering of Nigerians and widen the gap between the government and the people.

The governor urged the President Bola Tinubu to do away with policies that would push the masses to tears.

“Whatever will make us cry must not be part of your policy because the country belongs to us. It does not belong to the World Bank, IMF, or the international community,” Fintiri asserted.