NCDC: You Did Well By Heeding Peter Obi’s Counsel – Obi’s Ally To Tinubu

An ally to former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Moses Paul, has commended President Bola Tinubu for assenting to the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) bill.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu on Tuesday signed the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) bill into law, completing regional development commissions for all the country’s six geo-political zones.

Paul recalled that when Obi called out the omission of North Central in the 2025 budget, he was criticized, but the President found reason with him.

On his X handle on Wednesday morning, he noted that the former governor of Anambra’s criticisms were aimed at developing the nation.

His words: “It’s imperative to address the recent developments concerning the North Central Regional Commission. When Mr. PeterObi highlighted the exclusion of this commission from the 2025 proposed budget, he faced unwarranted criticism and was subjected to unprintable names. However, it is noteworthy that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has now signed the bill establishing the North Central Development Commission into law.

“Mr. Peter Obi’s concerns were valid and timely. He emphasized that the omission of the North Central Regional Commission from the N2.493 trillion allocated to five other regional development commissions was deeply troubling and called for an urgent reversal.

“He pointed out that such an anomaly does not promote even development and peace, which are essential for the country’s progress. The North Central region, known as Nigeria’s agricultural backbone, has been severely affected by relentless terror attacks and banditry, leading to immense suffering and displacement of countless families into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

“Mr. Peter Obi urged the government and the National Assembly to review and rectify this decision to ensure inclusive and equitable development across all regions.

“In response to these valid concerns, President Tinubu has taken a commendable step by signing the bill establishing the North Central Development Commission. This move acknowledges the unique challenges faced by the North Central region and aims to provide the necessary support to enhance security, stability, and development for the benefit of the entire country.

“This development underscores the importance of constructive criticism and the need for inclusive governance. It is a testament to the fact that when leaders and citizens alike raise genuine concerns, it can lead to positive changes that benefit the nation as a whole. As we move forward, it is crucial to continue advocating for policies that promote equitable development and address the specific needs of all regions in Nigeria.”