NAHCON Announces New Deadline For 2025 Hajj Registration

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has declared an extension of the registration deadline for the 2025 Hajj to February 10, 2025.

Naija News understands that the commission had initially set January 31 as the deadline date for Hajj payments.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON indicated that this decision was made in response to requests from prospective pilgrims who were unable to finalize their registration within the original timeframe.

Usara noted that the extension was communicated during a Zoom meeting held on the evening of Tuesday, February 4, 2025, which included key stakeholders in the Hajj process.

Furthermore, she mentioned that the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, called upon the Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to collaborate with NAHCON to ensure the prompt transfer of funds, which is essential for securing accommodations that have already been inspected and reserved.

“It is important to note that Saudi Arabia has set February 14, 2025, as the deadline for contract signings. This means all payments must reach the designated IBAN account in Saudi Arabia before that date to be recognised on the e-track (Nusuk Masar) registration portal. Given the time required for international transfers, early remittance is essential,” the statement noted.

The Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, recommended that pilgrims who are financially capable of covering the Hajj fare—excluding the $500 Basic Travel Allowance (BTA)—should initiate their payments while arranging for the travel allowance separately.

He pointed out that some pilgrims were short by ₦200,000, which hindered them from finalizing their payments even though they had met the necessary Hajj fare.

In support of the chairman’s appeal, the Executive Secretary of Nasarawa and Chairman of the Forum of States, Malam Idris Almakura, urged his colleagues to transfer available funds promptly instead of postponing until the deadline.

He stressed the necessity of completing the fund transfers prior to the in-person meeting scheduled for Tuesday.