Kenneth Omeruo Leaves Kasimpasa, Jose Fonte Markets Osimhen

Nigerian defender, Kenneth Omeruo has ended his time with Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa, having mutually agreed to terminate his contract, which now makes him a free agent.

Kenneth Omeruo, 31, faced challenges with injuries this season, contributing to just five appearances for the team.

As he explores his next steps, Omeruo is evaluating offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He has a history with Kasimpasa, having initially joined on loan from Chelsea in 2015 and returning for a second loan in 2017 before making a permanent move to the club in 2023.

Over two stints, he made a significant impact with two goals and three assists in 85 appearances.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United and Southampton defender Jose Fonte has expressed his thoughts on Chelsea’s missed opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen, a player he sees as a potential successor to Didier Drogba.

Chelsea have been linked with Osimhen since last summer, but he ultimately joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Serie A side Napoli.

Fonte believes that if Chelsea had secured Osimhen, he could have been a transformative presence for the team, similar to Drogba. He commented, “Chelsea needs a striker like Victor Osimhen.

“He possesses the attributes that could make him another legend for the club. With his pace, power, and technical skills, he excels in competitive situations and poses a significant challenge for defenders.”

He further remarked on Osimhen’s capabilities, stating, “When I saw him move to Galatasaray, it was surprising that no Premier League club took the chance to sign him. I believe that once he joins the Premier League, he will make a considerable impact with his aggressive, fast, and clever playing style.”

Reflecting on his experience, Fonte noted, “I faced Osimhen in the Champions League, and even though he may have gone easy on me as a friend, he still proved to be a formidable opponent.”