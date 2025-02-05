Tinubu Departs Abuja For Private Visit To France

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left Nigeria for Paris, France, on a private visit, ahead of his scheduled attendance at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu will use the opportunity of his stay in France to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Although details of the private visit remain undisclosed, there is speculation that discussions between Tinubu and Macron may center on economic partnerships, trade relations, and diplomatic cooperation between Nigeria and France.

After his visit to Paris, President Tinubu will proceed to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled to hold from February 12 to 16, 2025.

Onanuga, in a statement, confirmed the itinerary, “In Addis Ababa, President Tinubu will join African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2025.”

He added, “The president will arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the African Union summit.”

As Chairman of ECOWAS, Tinubu is expected to play a significant role in deliberations on security, economic integration, and regional stability, especially in light of the recent political crises in West Africa.

The summit will also focus on strengthening the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and addressing pressing security issues across the continent.