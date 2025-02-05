Just In: PDP BoT Meets In Abuja Over Party Crisis

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in an emergency meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting was fixed to find lasting solutions to the leadership crisis rocking the opposition party.

The BoT members are expected to discuss ways on how to resolve the multiple court judgments affecting the position of the National Secretary.

Those who have arrived include the BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; Secretary of the BoT, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; and former Governors Achike Udenwa, Sam Egwu, Babangida Aliyu, Senator Ben Obi, and Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, among others.

Those at the meeting are also expected to deliberate on how to move the party forward in spite of its internal challenges.

Naija News understands that the meeting comes amid growing tensions between factions loyal to Samuel Anyanwu and those supporting Sunday Ude-Okoye, both of whom are laying claim to the PDP National Secretary position.

Anyanwu, on Tuesday had confirmed to Punch that the BoT would meet but stated that he was not invited.

He said, “Yes, the BoT is meeting. I believe they did not invite me or the National Chairman, Umar Damagum.”

Similarly, Ude-Okoye confirmed that the BoT had instructed both of them to stay away from the meeting in their capacity as “National Secretaries.”